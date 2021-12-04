Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

ACET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adicet Bio by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Adicet Bio by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 32,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adicet Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. 66.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACET stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 273,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,120. Adicet Bio has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $313.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.04.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adicet Bio

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.