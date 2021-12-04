Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $521,000 in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $152.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. Assurant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.55 and a 12-month high of $172.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total value of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.