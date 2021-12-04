Essex Savings Bank Makes New Investment in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,610 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX opened at $135.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average of $117.29. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $149.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.81%.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $38,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

