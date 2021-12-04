Essex Savings Bank Increases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth approximately $398,345,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7,381.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,186,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,509 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,666,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 30.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $792,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,532 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist increased their price target on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.73.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PLD opened at $154.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.34 billion, a PE ratio of 58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $157.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

