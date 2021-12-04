Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $1,014.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.47, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $988.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $782.68. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,868,418. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,840,080 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,110,851. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

