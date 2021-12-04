Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOELY. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TOELY traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $129.64. 45,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.63. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $138.70.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

