Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2021

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $23.390-$23.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.29 billion-$17.29 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOELY. Mizuho lowered shares of Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

TOELY traded down $2.01 on Friday, reaching $129.64. 45,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,741. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average is $112.63. The company has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $86.56 and a twelve month high of $138.70.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.