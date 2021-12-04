Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Oragenics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Oragenics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oragenics by 212.9% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 44,540 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 205.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 121,992 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oragenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,278,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,732,547. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $57.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.18.

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

