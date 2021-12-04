Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FCO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,500 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the October 31st total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 1.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Global Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $6,156,000. 5.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCO traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 16,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,303. Aberdeen Global Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%.

About Aberdeen Global Income Fund

Aberdeen Global Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe.

