Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Crown accounts for about 0.9% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 50.3% during the third quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Crown by 577.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 217,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after acquiring an additional 185,367 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its position in Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Crown by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 356,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,892,000 after purchasing an additional 174,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $107.24 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCK. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.