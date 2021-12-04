Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $4,052,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 8.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.69.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT opened at $145.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.53 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.84 and a 200-day moving average of $137.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.