ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 0.9% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,703,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,629,644,000 after buying an additional 103,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,591,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,153,000 after purchasing an additional 88,975 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,696 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,929,303,000 after buying an additional 156,160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,398,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,867,889,000 after purchasing an additional 48,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total transaction of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,715 shares of company stock valued at $15,973,935 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $613.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $659.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $599.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 562.49, a PEG ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $448.27 and a 52 week high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

