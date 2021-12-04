GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Buys 902 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.17.

NYSE AFL opened at $54.28 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $42.73 and a 12 month high of $57.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,140 shares of company stock worth $403,567. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

