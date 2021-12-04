GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,166 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 505,826 shares of company stock valued at $67,899,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $144.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.30 and a 200-day moving average of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

