StoneX Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,361 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 250.4% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 316.7% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after buying an additional 6,144 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.6% during the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $602.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $647.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $572.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $478.54 and a 1 year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock valued at $84,175,491 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $620.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.70.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

