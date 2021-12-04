Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,869 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 16.6% of Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $25,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,279,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,580,173,000 after buying an additional 124,445 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,724,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,674,341,000 after buying an additional 186,379 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 439.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,623,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,284,190,000 after buying an additional 2,951,685 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,580,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,761,000 after buying an additional 492,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,356,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $656,953,000 after buying an additional 25,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $383.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $381.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.45. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $297.45 and a 52 week high of $408.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

