Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 111,619 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,843,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 111,619 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $159,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in Comcast by 200.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 688.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 552 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth $41,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 53.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 862 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 26.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $51.78 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

