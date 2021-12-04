JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,746,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 71,677 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.6% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $449,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 284.8% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.12.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $158.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $467.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.56 and its 200-day moving average is $160.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 39.41% and a return on equity of 19.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.