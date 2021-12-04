North Star Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 498,079 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,928 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $15,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 237.5% in the second quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $29.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $34.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

