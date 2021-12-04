Conflux Network Market Capitalization Reaches $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. Conflux Network has a total market capitalization of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,294.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,037.69 or 0.08360558 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.45 or 0.00328095 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $467.93 or 0.00968918 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012380 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00079957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.64 or 0.00413384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00260451 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

