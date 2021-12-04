NFT Index (NFTI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $52,349.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 4th. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $3,304.54 or 0.06819420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NFT Index has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $52,349.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00238981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

