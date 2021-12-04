ImageCash Price Hits $0.0029 on Top Exchanges (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 74.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. ImageCash has a total market cap of $15,527.32 and approximately $65.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCash has traded up 76.5% against the dollar. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.92 or 0.08306027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.07 or 0.99241036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

ImageCash Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ImageCash is imgcash.imagehosty.com

ImageCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IMGCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.