Linker Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $7.76 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 4th. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0688 or 0.00000142 BTC on major exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $7.76 million and approximately $2,233.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Linker Coin has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Linker Coin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00004062 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00041267 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008248 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.80 or 0.00238981 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Linker Coin

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linker Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linker Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.