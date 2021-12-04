The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $388,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,456 shares of company stock worth $4,028,511 over the last ninety days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAL. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in RealReal by 38.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 121,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of RealReal by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,859,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,260,000 after purchasing an additional 180,916 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in RealReal by 178.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in RealReal during the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RealReal stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.06. 3,257,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,779. RealReal has a 12-month low of $11.18 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.37.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

