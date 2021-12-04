Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Entain Plc (LON:ENT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,193.13 ($28.65).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Entain from GBX 2,370 ($30.96) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Shares of LON ENT traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,639 ($21.41). The stock had a trading volume of 1,790,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,871. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,010.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,877.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04. Entain has a twelve month low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

