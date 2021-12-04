Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$106.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MG shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total transaction of C$4,219,025.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

Magna International stock traded down C$1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$98.91. 593,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of C$78.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$126.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$102.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$106.65.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The business had revenue of C$9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magna International will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

