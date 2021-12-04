R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Acquires 1,323 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 5.7% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,115,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $269.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.02. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $220.99 and a 1-year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

