Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Position Raised by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 2.4% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist upped their price target on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.96.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 361,301 shares of company stock valued at $41,365,177 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $114.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $83.53 and a 52-week high of $118.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

