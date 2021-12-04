AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Trims Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

SCHB stock opened at $108.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.81. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $87.89 and a 52 week high of $113.98.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

