Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stock Holdings Lifted by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,629 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $74,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,815,000 after buying an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,356,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,432,000 after purchasing an additional 50,894 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,538,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,439,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,318,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,043,000 after purchasing an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHM stock opened at $76.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.86 and a 200 day moving average of $78.74. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.