First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,061 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 0.7% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.11% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 887.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 36,849 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock opened at $59.82 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.81 and a 52 week high of $60.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.