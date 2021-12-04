Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of Methode Electronics stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 174,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average of $46.19. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

In related news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,955 shares of company stock worth $254,600 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Methode Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,329 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Methode Electronics worth $9,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

