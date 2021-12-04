Detalus Advisors LLC Buys 16,143 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 12.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.2% of Detalus Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

SPEM opened at $41.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.78. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.93 and a one year high of $47.56.

