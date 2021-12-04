Detalus Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 12,531 Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,531 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCBS. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after purchasing an additional 49,748 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the second quarter valued at about $1,550,000. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hector Colon purchased 675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.17 per share, with a total value of $213,510.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

Shares of NCBS opened at $74.19 on Friday. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.16 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.99. The firm has a market cap of $886.87 million, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 28.32% and a return on equity of 10.95%. Research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

