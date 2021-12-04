Detalus Advisors LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Detalus Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 50.6% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.9% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 71.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,149 shares of company stock worth $9,760,550. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.24.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.23 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.35 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.36. The company has a market capitalization of $237.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.02%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

