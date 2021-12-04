Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.09.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $60.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.81, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $40.44 and a 52-week high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

