RMB Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $27,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Repligen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,894,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,947,000 after buying an additional 32,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Repligen by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,362,000 after purchasing an additional 435,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Repligen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,980 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $261,698,000 after purchasing an additional 121,266 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Repligen by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,266,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,845,000 after purchasing an additional 144,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Repligen by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,736,000 after purchasing an additional 291,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,674 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,654 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $262.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $274.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.25. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $327.32. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $178.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

