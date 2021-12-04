RMB Capital Management LLC Has $39.81 Million Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,916 shares during the period. Fortune Brands Home & Security makes up 1.3% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $39,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $54,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 24.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

FBHS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

Shares of FBHS opened at $103.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day moving average of $99.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $80.21 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.19%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.