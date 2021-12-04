RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 174 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $23,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,194,077,000 after buying an additional 319,483 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $551.50.

MPWR opened at $544.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $452.57. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.05 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.99, for a total transaction of $916,232.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.27, for a total value of $1,108,601.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,301 shares of company stock valued at $25,798,974 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

