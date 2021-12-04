Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 429,392 Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,955,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429,392 shares during the period. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 81.2% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $81,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 542.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000.

USHY stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.39.

