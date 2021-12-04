Tranquility Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRCL. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 212.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 697 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 7,055.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stericycle in the second quarter valued at $95,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRCL. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stericycle from $88.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stericycle from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. Stericycle, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $79.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $648.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.78 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

