Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.490-$2.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $916.30 million-$953.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $926.86 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.250-$2.250 EPS.

NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 1,050,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,327. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.79 and its 200-day moving average is $45.11. Verint Systems has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Friday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.63.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 4,500 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.17, for a total transaction of $198,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 120,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,313,783.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,627 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total transaction of $120,684.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,730 shares of company stock worth $1,328,181. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Verint Systems stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,623 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

