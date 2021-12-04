Short Interest in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Rises By 29.6%

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the October 31st total of 5,970,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

VET traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $10.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,827,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,744. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 46.50% and a return on equity of 1.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$14.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VET. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 31.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $92,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $743,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $159,000. 17.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

