Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 23,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 30,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Natural Resource Partners by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,963 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.21. 13,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,916. The company has a market cap of $382.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.70. Natural Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 30.59%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.30%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Natural Resource Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

About Natural Resource Partners

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

