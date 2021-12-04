iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the October 31st total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

IBTD stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,179. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $25.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%.

