Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,773,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,695,386,000 after purchasing an additional 65,086 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,257,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,725,801,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,755,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,035,728,000 after purchasing an additional 147,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,333,000 after purchasing an additional 134,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after purchasing an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $347.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.50.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS opened at $344.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.41. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.69 and a twelve month high of $365.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

