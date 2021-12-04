Short Interest in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Increases By 34.5%

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 928,000 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the October 31st total of 689,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RS. FMR LLC increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,504,000 after buying an additional 162,118 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 35,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 18.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $5,459,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

RS stock traded down $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.39. 334,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,634. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $152.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.01. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 19.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on RS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.89.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

