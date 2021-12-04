WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 53.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 66.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the second quarter worth $92,000.

WEX stock opened at $125.44 on Friday. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.58 and a 52 week high of $234.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.76.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

