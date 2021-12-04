Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) will report earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Enthusiast Gaming’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.05). Enthusiast Gaming also reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Enthusiast Gaming.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGLX. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enthusiast Gaming from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enthusiast Gaming in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enthusiast Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $3.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200-day moving average is $4.82. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $8.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 64.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. 18.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; and owns and manages esports teams, which cover games comprising Call of Duty, Madden, Fortnite, Overwatch, Apex, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers across YouTube and Twitch.

