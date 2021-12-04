Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Short Interest Up 22.7% in November

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, an increase of 22.7% from the October 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Roku stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,164,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,184,560. The company has a quick ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69. Roku has a 12-month low of $199.14 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $288.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $345.01.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Roku will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.03, for a total value of $360,439.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.22, for a total value of $26,368,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 506,541 shares of company stock valued at $147,734,623. Corporate insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,493,000 after purchasing an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,036,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 449.1% during the second quarter. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,905,000 after purchasing an additional 58,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 22.5% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Roku from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Roku from $415.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $411.64.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

