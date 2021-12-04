NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of analysts have commented on NS shares. UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 350,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 516,400. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 2.49. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $20.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $412.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 53.34% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.16%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -116.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NS. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 4,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

